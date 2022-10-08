Rahul Gandhi clears his stance on 'remote control' Congress president

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asserted that the party president who is going to be elected soon will be independent in taking decisions. Party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are in the race for the top position in Congress.

Rahul Gandhi who is leading party's Bharat Jodo Yatra which has now reached Karnataka said that 'to call anyone a 'remote control' (party president) is insulting to both of them. "Both the people (Shashi Tharoor & Mallikarjun Kharge) who are standing (in Congress president polls) have position & perspective and are people of statute & understanding. I don't think that either of them will be a remote control," said Rahul Gandhi.

After a gap of 22 years, elections to Congress President's post will be held on October 17. Counting of votes will be done on October 19.

"We are not a fascist party. We are a party that believes in conversation and we welcome different viewpoints. We do know that in order to win elections we will have to work as a team," he added.

"I have always stood for a certain idea, that disturbs the BJP and RSS. Thousands of crores of media money and energy have been spent to shape me in a way which is untruthful and wrong. That will continue as that machine is financially rich and well-oiled," Rahul Gandhi said.

