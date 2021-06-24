Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP against division of West Bengal, says Dilip Ghosh

Amid rising criticism against the BJP over proposals by two of its MP for creating a union territory and a state by carving out parts of West Bengal, the party's leadership on Tuesday cautioned leaders against violating the party line, which is against any division of the state.

The development comes days after BJP MP from Alipurduar John Barla and Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan stoked a controversy by demanding a Union Territory for north Bengal districts and a separate state comprising the Junglemahal region and other areas of south Bengal respectively.

"Some of our leaders have made certain comments in their personal capacity. It has nothing to do with our party line or opinion, which is against any form of division of Bengal. Everybody has to toe the party line as a loyal soldier. The violation of party line won't be tolerated," BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said.

Within hours of Ghosh's statement, Khan said that he has made those comments in his personal capacity.

"I sought a separate state for the Junglemahal area as it is the demand of the locals. There has been no development in the region. My comments are not the view of the party," Khan said.

John Barla again raked up a controversial demand seeking a separate union territory comprising North Bengal districts. He alleged that people who voted for the BJP were being denied ration and 100-days work under the job guarantee scheme.

"In order to escape from such atrocities, I raised the demand for North Bengal to be declared union territory. I will take this matter up with Delhi (leadership)," he said.

