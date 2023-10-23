'Deeply saddened...': President Murmu, PM Modi, others condole death of legendary Bishan Singh Bedi

Follow us on Image Source : @PAWARSPEAKS Legendary cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi dies at 77

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other leaders on Monday condoled the death of legendary India spinner and former captain Bishan Singh Bedi, who passed away at 77.

"In the demise of Bishan Singh Bedi, the country has lost one of its greatest sporting icons. Bishan Singh Bedi was among those few who elevated spin bowling into an art. He was also instrumental in the growth of cricket and cricketers. He was held in high esteem by the cricket fraternity. I convey my condolences to the members of his family, the large community of cricket lovers and his admirers," the President of India wrote on X.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of noted cricketer Shri Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. His passion for the sport was unwavering and his exemplary bowling performances led India to numerous memorable victories."

Check out PM Modi's tweet, sharing his condolences on the death of Bishan Singh Bedi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X and said, "Bedi Ji will live in our memories not only through his contribution to the cricketing world but also as the master of crafty bowling who could weave magic on the pitch."

Check out Amit Shah's post on X

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that Bishan Singh's Bedi's exceptional talent as a spin bowler left an indelible mark on the cricket world. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

Check out Nitin Gadkari's tweet

NCP chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar also shared his heartfelt condolences on the death of former India cricketer saying, "The cricketing world has lost a legend today."

Check out Sharad Pawar's tweet

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also condoled the death of former Indian captain and the country's "greatest ever left-arm spinner" Bishan Singh Bedi.

Born in Amritsar in 1946, Bedi represented India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs between 1967 and 1979. At the time of his retirement, he was the country's leading wicket-taker in Tests with 266 scalps at 28.71.

Along with Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, Bedi formed India's famed spin quartet that dominated in the sixties and seventies.

He is survived by his wife Anju and two children, Neha and Angad.

ALSO READ | Bishan Singh Bedi, Indian spin legend and former captain, dies at 77

ALSO READ | When an angry India skipper Bishan Singh Bedi conceded an ODI to Pakistan due to biased umpiring

Latest India News