Bird flu confirmed in Delhi, Maharashtra after samples of dead crows, ducks test positive

Delhi on Monday confirmed bird flu after samples of eight dead crows and ducks tested positive for avian flu. The development was confirmed by the Animal Husbandry Department in Delhi. Import of live birds and the biggest wholesale poultry market in Ghazipur has been temporarily shut down in Delhi. Earlier, 17 ducks were found dead at the Sanjay Lake, prompting authorities to declare it an "alert zone". Besides, 91 crows have been found dead in 14 DDA parks in the last few days, officials said.

Earlier today, Maharashtra too had confirmed the presence of avian flu with test results showing that 800 chickens died of the flu at Murumba village in Parbhani district.

“Three days ago, 800 chickens in Murumba village died due to bird flu. District administration had sent blood samples of dead chickens to National Laboratory. Reports confirm that the chickens died of bird flu," Deepak Mughlikar, District Collector, Parbhani told news agency ANI on Monday.

As many as 11 crows were found dead in Mumbai's Chembur area on Sunday, said police. The samples of dead crows were sent for examination. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying on Sunday said that the central teams formed for monitoring the spread of bird flu are visiting the affected sites in seven states across the country.

So far, the disease has been confirmed in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture has summoned senior officials of the Ministry of Animal Husbandry to examine the availability of animal vaccines in the country; the meeting will take place at 3 pm.

