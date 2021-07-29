Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bihar's Katihar Mayor Shivraj Paswan shot dead by unknown miscreants.

Bihar's Katihar Municipal Corporation Mayor Shivraj Paswan alias Shiva Paswan was shot at by unknown miscreants on Thursday. The Mayor succumbed to injuries while he was rushed to a hospital.

According to reports, the Mayor was returning home on a motorbike after doing a Panchayati meeting. The criminals who were already ambushed near the Santoshi Chowk railway gate of the city police station area opened fire on him.

Paswan was seriously injured after being shot three times in the chest. After the incident, the criminals fled on a bike. As per initial reports, there were 3 unknown miscreants.

The mayor was brought to a medical college in serious condition where doctors declared him brought dead.

Sadar SDPO Amarkant Jha said that the mayor was shot dead by unknown criminals. The police is investigating the case. The reasons are not yet clearly known.

As soon as the information about the murder of the mayor was received, a crowd of supporters and acquaintances gathered in the medical college.

Mayor was also involved in the business of buying and selling land.

Shivraj Paswan was elected the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation after outgoing Mayor Vijay Singh was elected MLA from Burari.

