Bihar: 53 wagons of coal-laden goods train derail in Gaya; rail traffic disrupted

Follow us on Image Source : ANI 53 wagons of coal-laden goods train derail in Bihar's Gurpa

Highlights The incident was reported at Gurpa station in Gaya district

The good train derailed between Koderma and Manpur railway sections

A list of trains diverted and short-terminated was released by the East Central Railway

Bihar: Fifty-three wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed in Bihar on Wednesday morning. According to the information by East Central Railway, the incident was reported at Gurpa station in Gaya district, between Koderma and Manpur railway sections of the Dhanbad division.

The derailment happened at around 6:24 am today, disrupting rail traffic on the "Up" and "Down" lines, the East Central Railway said in a statement.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, accident relief vehicles and a team of officials reached the spot from Barwadih, Gaya, Nesuchbo, Gomoh and Dhanbad.

Taking to Twitter, the East Central Railway also released a list of trains that were short-terminated and diverted due to the accident.

Also Read | Goods train derail near Fatehpur, several trains affected

Latest India News