Goods train derail near Fatehpur, several trains affected

Goods train derailment: Railway engineers have expressed the possibility of resumption of traffic on the route by today evening.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Fatehpur Published on: October 23, 2022 14:03 IST
Image Source : ANI. Goods train derail near Fatehpur, several trains affected.

Highlights

  • A goods train carrying an empty wagon from Kanpur station got derailed at Ramva station
  • Eight wagons of the train ran over each other and damaged the tracks
  • Movement of 20 trains is affected due to train derailment & restoration work is still underway

Goods train derailment: A goods train carrying an empty wagon from Kanpur station got derailed at Ramva station near Fatehpur on Sunday (October 23) morning.

Eight wagons of the train ran over each other and damaged the tracks, due to which train traffic on Delhi-Howrah route has been affected.

The route of 12 trains including Vande Bharat has been diverted.

The movement of 20 trains is affected due to train derailment and restoration work is still underway. 

The process of clearing the track and repairing the OHE has started.

According to railway spokesman, eight wagons of the train piled on to one another.

Twelve passenger trains, including Vande Bharat Express, have been affected due to the disruption of both the tracks.

Railway engineers have expressed the possibility of resumption of traffic on the route by evening.

(With agencies inputs) 

