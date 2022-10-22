BJP leader films men offering namaz on train, files complaint | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @IPPATEL The four men were allegedly blocking the way of passengers.

Namaz on train: A video, where four men can be seen offering namaz inside a sleeper train, has created a stir on social media. The video, apparently shot by former Uttar Pradesh MLA Deeplal Bharti, showed four men offering namaz by sitting one after the other in the corridor. In the video, a man can also be seen asking passengers to wait as try to cross the area.

Shot on October 20, the leader mentioned that he was travelling on Satyagraha Express, when the four men engaged in namaz, blocking the way of other passengers.

The MLA went on to add that two people were posted on two sides of the coach, stopping people from entering or exiting the coach. The MLA has filed a complaint with the Railway officials and called for immediate action.

This, however, is not the first incident of offering namaz offering in a public place in Uttar Pradesh. Previously, a huge controversy broke out when people were seen offering namaz at Lulu Mall premises in Lucknow. The mall authorities were, however, quick to act and made sure no such incident take place.

Also Read: Lulu Mall controversy: UP Police makes 5th arrest in namaz case

Latest India News