Bihar CM Nitish to be in Delhi on Sep 5-7 to meet Congress leaders for opposition unity

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The JD(U) leader, whose party wants him to play a "national role" after having been the longest serving chief minister of Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be in Delhi this Monday, September 5 and will meet political leaders from various affiliations in a bid to forge opposition unity, senior leaders of his JD(U) said here on Saturday.

The leaders said that the CM will be in the national capital till the 7th of September and is expected to meet senior Congress leaders, a party that is now his ally in Bihar.

Notably, Kumar had been in touch with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi when he dumped the BJP last month.

The JD(U) leader, whose party wants him to play a "national role" after having been the longest serving chief minister of Bihar, is also likely to interact with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal who heads the Aam Aadmi Party.

Another prominent leader whom Kumar is likely to meet is former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, whom he has known since they were both in Lok Dal.

Chautala is seeking to revive his Indian National Lok Dal by challenging the BJP which is ruling the northern state for the second consecutive term.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest India News