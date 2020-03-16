Image Source : PTI/FILE Bihar budget session cut short in view of coronavirus pandemic

The ongoing budget session of the Bihar legislative assembly has been cut short and there will be no sittings of the House after Monday, Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said. The budget session was scheduled till March 31. Chaudhary said the decision was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the House chaired by him earlier in the day.

"Accordingly, Appropriation Bill 2020-21 will be tabled and passed today itself. Debates scheduled for remaining budgetary demands for various departments will be guillotined," he told the House.

He also informed the House that the Question Hour and call attention motions slated for the day were, accordingly, suspended and adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Also Read: Bihar Budget: Highest fund allocation to education, healthcare sectors in proposed Rs 2.11 lakh cr budget

Also Read: Coronavirus: Bihar gives alternate day leaves to all Group C and D govt employees