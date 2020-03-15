Coronavirus: Bihar gives alternate day leaves to all Group C and D govt employees

Image Source : PTI Bihar gives alternate day leaves to all Group C and D govt employees

Bihar general administration department on Sunday issued an order for Class C and D workers of the state government that they must be assigned alternate duties and work schedules. Except for the health department, all department heads have been issued instructions to form rosters and assign alternative working shifts to the Bihar government employees.

The alternative working shifts will prevent mass gathering and execute the practice on an immediate basis. The decision comes as a preventive measure for the transmission of coronavirus.

So far, Bihar has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 but its neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh is the third highly affected in India after Kerala and Maharashtra.

So far, a total of 93 COVID 19 confirmed cases have been reported. The deadly COVID-19 virus has also claimed two lives in the country.

