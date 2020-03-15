Coronavirus Pandemic: Confirmed cases near 100 in India | LIVE

Coronavirus Update March 15

The confirmed coronavirus cases are nearing 100 in India. With the rising COVID-19 positive cases, the nation is taking all the necessary measures to tackle the global pandemic. Till now, 13 states in India have reported the novel coronavirus cases among which Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are highly affected. The Karnataka, Odisha, Delhi, and Bihar have gone into virtual shutdown mode. On the other hand, Punjab, Goa, Maharashtra, West Bengal state governments have announced to close schools and all the other educational institutes as a precautionary measure.

Containing the coronavirus transmission is a huge challenge in such a populated country like India and the authorities are taking their required steps. Public places like Railway stations, metro stations, buses are being sanitized in various cities.

Apart from that, the Foreign Ministry is doing its part to bring back Indian nationals stranded in other coronavirus-hit countries. As many as 12,29,363 people have been screened at the airports so far.

Globally, Over 1,50,000 confirmed cases have been reported so far while more than 5,800 have lost their lives due to the COVID-19 virus.

Here are the latest updates of the day:

09:34 am: Delhi Police has extended Coronavirus quarantine facilities at two of its training centres, located at Jharoda Kalan and Wazirabad.

09:24 am: All types of passenger movements through all immigration land check posts located at India's borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar suspended from March 15 midnight and at India-Pakistan border March 16 midnight except at the posts below.

09:05 am: In wake of the COVID-19 India outbreak, as a precautionary measure to contain and control the spread of the disease, the travel and registration for Sri Kartarpur Sahib is temporarily suspended from 12 am March 16, 2020, till further orders.

08:47 am: 236 Indian nationals who were evacuated from Iran on 15 March 2020 brought to Jaisalmer, they are being quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Centre. The wellness centre at Jaisalmer is a fully equipped facility to help Indian citizens undertake mandatory quarantine period under the supervision of skilled medical authorities. Soldiers have volunteered to provide care and support to our countrymen returning from overseas.

08:32 am: A Goan Roman Catholic Church has issued advisory urging those who have come in contact with Coronavirus patients to not attend public functions, including prayers. Church also urged priests to purify their hands with water or sanitiser before the distribution of Holy Communion.

07:35 am: Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime minister Pedro Sanchez, has tested positive for coronavirus, the prime minister’s office said, adding that both were doing fine.

07:27 am: Air India flight carrying 211 Indian students departs from Italy​

