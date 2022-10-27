Bhopal: Several hospitalised following chlorine gas leak at water treatment plant

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Bhopal: Chlorine gas leaks from cylinder installed in water plant

Highlights Bhopal Collector, Avinash Lavania said that efforts were on to control the leakage of the gas

There was no stampede-like situation and nobody was seriously ill, he said

There was no issue related to the expiry date of the cylinder, he added

Bhopal: Several people were taken ill after a gas leak was reported from a chlorine tank installed for cleaning water in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Wednesday. The incident was reported from the Idgah Hills area in the city.

Officials said no casualties were reported in the incident.

Bhopal Collector, Avinash Lavania said that efforts were on to control the leakage of the gas.

"There was no stampede-like situation and nobody was seriously injured in the incident. Only a few people were taken to the hospital on a precautionary basis. He had talked to the doctors, there was nothing to worry about," he added.

"There was no issue related to the expiry date of the cylinder. It was fully functional. Since we work with cylinders in our daily life, there is a possibility of such incidents once in a few years," the collector said.

Meanwhile, upon getting the information about the incident, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

He also gave instructions to the officials concerned.

Later, Sarang reached Hamidia Hospital to know about the health condition of the people affected by the gas leakage.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Gujarat: Gas leaks from ONGC well in Mehsana; people complain of irritation in eyes, throat

Latest India News