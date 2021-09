Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bengaluru firecracker godwon explosion

Bengaluru blast: At least three people were killed and two others sustained injuries in a blast that took place in a firecracker godown in Bengaluru on Thursday. The godown is located in VV Puram Police Station limit.

Fire tenders were at the spot to douse the fire that engulfed the godown after the blast.



More details awaited.

