Huge amount of cash recovered from the residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, at Belgharia Town Club.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Thursday that it has found cash totalling Rs 29 crore and jewellery from premises in Kolkata allegedly linked to Arpita Mukherjee, the associate of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee who has been arrested in connection with a schools recruitment scam. The recovery came five days after the ED said it had seized Rs 21 crore in cash from another location in the city linked to Mukherjee.

