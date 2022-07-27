Wednesday, July 27, 2022
     
  4. West Bengal teacher recruitment scam: ED begins grilling TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya

West Bengal teacher recruitment scam: ED begins grilling TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya

The ED, which is investigating the alleged money trail in the scam, had recovered more than Rs 20 crore in cash, besides jewellery and foreign exchange.

Manish Bhattacharya Reported By: Manish Bhattacharya Kolkata Updated on: July 27, 2022 13:03 IST
Image Source : TWITTER@ANI TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya leaves from his residence in Kolkata. He has been summoned by the ED, in connection with the SSC Teacher Recruitment scam.

Highlights

  • ED grills TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya
  • Bhattacharya's residential premises was searched by ED on July 22
  • ED arrested Partha Chatterjee on Saturday in connection with its investigation into irregularities

West Bengal teacher recruitment scam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) began interrogation of TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya at its city office 11 am onwards. Bhattacharya reached the Enforcement Directorate office on Wednesday morning, ahead of the time he was asked to present himself to face questioning about his alleged involvement in the teacher recruitment scam. Bhattacharya, who is a lawmaker from Palashipara in Nadia district and a former president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, was asked to be present at the ED office in CGO complex in Salt Lake at 12 noon but he reached there at 10 am.

Bhattacharya's residential premises was searched by the central agency's officials on July 22 and he was asked to present himself for questioning before the central agency. Meanwhile, state minister Partha Chatterjee and his associate Arpita Mukherjee were taken to ESI hospital in Joka for their medical check up, the sources said.

The ED, which is investigating the alleged money trail in the scam, had recovered more than Rs 20 crore in cash, besides jewellery and foreign exchange from Mukherjee's apartment. Both of them are now in ED custody. Chatterjee, TMC secretary general who holds the parliamentary affairs portfolio, was in charge of education when the alleged appointment scam took place. The ED had arrested Chatterjee on Saturday in connection with its investigation into irregularities in the recruitment by the School Service Commission.

