Bengal school jobs scam: Primary edu board ex-chief remanded in judicial custody till Oct 28

Earlier, the CBI, had also registered a case against Bhattacharya in connection with alleged irregularities in appointment of primary teachers.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (in-charge) at Bankshall court in Kolkata has rejected a bail petition of West Bengal Board of Primary Education's former president, Manik Bhattacharya, in a school jobs scam and remanded him in judicial custody till October 28 on the request of the Enforcement Directorate. The judge on Tuesday said that the order was passed considering the circumstances and gravity of the offences alleged, and that the investigation is in a preliminary stage.

Another central agency, the CBI, had initially registered a case against Bhattacharya, who is also an MLA of the ruling Trinamool Congress, in connection with alleged irregularities in the appointment of primary teachers. The former primary school board president, who was arrested by the ED on October 10, was in its custody on an order of the special court till Tuesday.

