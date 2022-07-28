Bengal school jobs scam: ED searches another house of Arpita Mukherjee at Chinar Parks in Kolkata

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO In all, nearly Rs 50 crore in cash has been seized so far after ED raids in the Bengal school jobs scam, officials said.

Highlights The ED is searching Arpita Mukherjee's flat at the Chinar Park area in Kolkata

The law enforcement agency reached there along with central force personnel to search the house

Reports say that many more properties of Partha-Arpita have been found

Bengal school jobs scam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday reached another house of Arpita Mukherjee, close aide of arrested and sacked Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee after the agency recovered so far close to Rs 50 crore, including 5 kgs of gold.

The ED reached Arpita's flat at the Chinar Park area in Kolkata.

The law enforcement agency reached there along with central force personnel to search the house.

Reports say that many more properties of Partha-Arpita have been found. Sources say that they have properties in a total of 32 places in Bengal.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered Rs 27.9 crore in cash, besides a huge amount of gold jewellery from an apartment linked to Arpita Mukherjee, considered a close associate of arrested Partha Chatterjee, officials said on Thursday morning.

The stacks of cash were recovered from the apartment in Belgharia on Wednesday, and after overnight counting, it amounted to Rs 27.90 crore, they said.

The investigators are still ascertaining the value of the gold jewellery, believed to be in kgs, they added.

The money and gold were found five days after the agency seized more than Rs 21 crore in cash, besides jewellery and foreign exchange from another flat of Mukherjee in south Kolkata's Tollygunge area, following which she was arrested.

In all, nearly Rs 50 crore in cash has been seized so far, officials said.

ED officials on Wednesday conducted coordinated raids at various properties at Rajdanga in south Kolkata and Belgharia in the northern fringes of the city.

During questioning, Mukherjee informed the ED about those properties, officials said.

ED sleuths had to break open a door to get into the two flats in Belgharia's Rathtala locality as the keys to open them could not be spotted, they said.

Several "vital" documents were also found in the flats during a search, the official said.

Chatterjee, a powerful minister in Mamata Banerjee government and the secretary-general of Trinamool Congress, was arrested on Saturday after the cash was found at Mukherjee's Tollygunge flat.

The CBI, as directed by the Calcutta High Court, is probing the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment of Group-C and D staff as well as teachers in government-sponsored and aided schools on recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC). The ED is tracking the money trail in the scam.

Chatterjee was the education minister when the alleged irregularities took place.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Rashtrapatni remark: When Sonia Gandhi said 'don't talk to me' to Smriti Irani

ALSO READ | Partha Chatterjee sacked: Mamata says took strict action but alleges planning behind SSC scam

Latest India News