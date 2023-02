Follow us on Image Source : FILE BBC documentary controversy: SC issues notice to Centre on pleas against blocking documentary

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre on the pleas questioning the ban imposed on the controversial BBC documentary - India: The Modi Question.

The top court has also asked the Centre to file a counter affidavit within the next 3 weeks while a rejoinder needs to be issued within 2 weeks.

Earlier, senior advocate CU Singh and lawyer ML Sharma sought urgent listing of their separate PILs on the issue.

Further details are awaited.

