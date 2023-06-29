Bakrid celebrations: 'May this day...'- PM Modi greets people on Eid ul-Adha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi's message on Bakrid festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha which is being celebrated across the nation with zeal and zest.

"Greetings on Eid ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!" he tweeted. The festival is observed to commemorate the spirit of sacrifice and devotion to the Almighty. "Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak!," tweeted PM Modi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a violence-hit Manipur visit, also extended his wishes on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha.

"Eid Mubarak! May this auspicious occasion bring peace, prosperity and happiness to all," the former Congress president tweeted.

President Murmu greets citizens on eve of Eid-ul-Adha

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday greeted citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Adha and asked all to take a pledge to work towards spreading mutual brotherhood and harmony in the society. “On the occasion of Id-uz-Zuha, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Muslim brothers and sisters living in India and abroad," she said.

Eid-ul-Adha is the holy festival of love and sacrifice, the president said.

"This festival inspires us to follow the path of sacrifice and selfless service to humanity.

On this day, let all of us take a pledge to work towards spreading mutual brotherhood and harmony in the society," Murmu said in her message on the eve of the festival.

