Happy Eid-Al-Adha 2023: Eid Mubarak wishes, quotes, messages, greetings and status to share on Bakrid

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Eid Mubarak wishes, quotes, messages, greetings and status to share on Bakrid 2023.

Eid-Al-Adha 2023 is a sacred festival that is celebrated by Muslims all over the world. It is celebrated in remembrance of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismael at God's command. As part of the celebration, animals like goats, sheep, and cows are sacrificed as an offering to God. The meat is then shared among family and friends, and some are also donated to charity. Eid-Al-Adha 2023 marks a special occasion in the Islamic calendar that is marked with joy and happiness. It is a time for giving thanks and celebrating Allah’s bountiful blessings.

This year, countries like Saudi Arabia and UAE will celebrate Eid-Al-Adha 2023 on June 28; however, in India, it will be celebrated on June 29. On the special occasion of Bakrid, Muslims gather together in prayer and worship and also exchange gifts and greetings with their families and friends. Now, to celebrate Happy Eid-Al-Adha 2023, people can share Eid Mubarak wishes, quotes, messages, status and greetings to their loved ones.

Eid-ul-Adha 2023: Eid Mubarak wishes, quotes, greetings and messages

On this Eid, pray that Allah accepts your sacrifice, helps you in your struggles and forgives your sins.

May this day remind us of the values of sacrifice, generosity, and unity that lie at the core of Islam. Eid Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak! As the blessed occasion of Eid al-Adha dawns upon us, I pray this festival brings you an abundance of happiness, peace, and blessings.

On the occasion of Bakrid, I pray to Allah to always protect you from the bad and help you out. Bakrid Mubarak to you my lover.

Sometimes Allah showers his wishes in life by giving us true friends who always stand by us. Thank you for being there. Eid Mubarak.

May the sacrifice of Eid-Ul-Adha strengthen your faith in Allah. Eid-al-Adha Mubarak.

Happy Eid Ul Adha! May your heart lighten up and be surrounded with happiness only.

May all your good deeds transform into blessings and make it a memorable Bakrid for you. Wishing you a Happy Bakri Eid.

Eid al-Adha Mubarak! Hope, love and happiness become a part of your life, today and every day.

Hope that you and your family are blessed with Allah’s love and care on Eid-ul-Adha. Wishing you and your loved ones a blissful Eid-ul-Adha.

Read More Lifestyle News