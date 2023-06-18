'You have become a puppet in the hands of Congress': Babita Phogat hits back at Sakshi Malik, her husband

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PTI Babita hits back at husband-wife duo

Former wrestler Babita Phogat, who is associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party, on Sunday, hit out at wrestler Sakshi Malik and her wrestler husband Satyawart Kadian over their statement that their protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was not politically motivated. She also alleged that they (protesting wrestlers) become a puppet in the hand of the Congress.

In a long Twitter post, Phogat slammed wrestlers, who staged months-long protest against WFI chief over sexual harassment charges by the grapplers, saying the letter showed by the husband-wife duo did not have her signature on her name.

"Yesterday I felt very sad and laughed too when I was watching the video of my younger sister and her husband, first of all I want to make it clear that the permission paper that younger sister was showing did not have my signature or my name anywhere on it. There is no proof of consent and neither is it remotely my concern," she wrote in the Twitter post.

Phogat further said she had told protesting wrestlers to repose faith in PM Modi and judicial system.

"I have been saying from day one that have faith in the Honorable Prime Minister and the judicial system of the country, the truth will definitely come out. Being a female player, I was always with all the players of the country, am with and will always be with, but I was not in favor of this thing from the beginning of the protest. I repeatedly told all the wrestlers that you Honorable Prime Minister Or meet the Home Minister, the solution will be from there itself, but you were seeing the solution in Congress leaders- Deepender Singh and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and those people came with them who were themselves guilty of rape and other cases, but the people of the country are now seeing the real face of these opposition leaders," she added.

With all the prejudices, the thoughts of the women players who were sitting together on the dharna were given such a direction where only your political benefits were visible, Phogat's post read.

"Today, when this video of yours (Malik and her Husband Kadian) is in front of everyone, the people of the country will now understand that on the auspicious day of the inauguration of the new Parliament House, your protest and call for immersion of the medals in the Ganges was to embarrass the country," she alleged.

Phogat further took a swipe at Malik saying she may eats bread made of almond flour but people in India eat bread bade with wheat flour.

"Sister, you may eat bread made of almond flour, but I and the people of my country also eat bread made of wheat, everyone understands. The people of the country have understood that you have become a puppet in the hands of Congress. Now the time has come that you should tell your real intention because now the public is asking you questions," she asserted.

What was in the video message

Earlier, Malik and her wrestler husband on Saturday insisted that their protest was not politically motivated and they kept mum for years despite facing harassment because the wrestling fraternity was not united earlier.

In a video posted on Twitter, Kadian said a false narrative was being created around their protest and they wanted to clear the air.

Kadian, sitting beside Malik, said rumours were being spread about their protest.

"Let me make it clear that our protest is not politically-motivated.

We came (to Jantar Mantar) in January, and permission was taken by two BJP leaders seeking police permission," Kadian said and asked Malik to show the letter, seeking permission for protest.

It was written by former wrestler Babita Phogat and Teerath Rana, who are both associated with the BJP.

"This (protest) is not Congress supported. More than 90 per cent people (in wrestling fraternity) knew that for last 10-12 years, it (harassment and intimidation) has been going on. A few people wanted to raise their voices but wrestling fraternity was not united," he said.

