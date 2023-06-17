Wrestlers protest: 'Our fight is not against govt, but...,' says Sakshi Malik in new video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SAKSHI MALIK 'Our fight is not against govt, but..' Sakshi Malik

Wrestlers' protest: Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik and her wrestler husband Satyawart Kadian on Saturday said that their protest is not politically motivated and instigated by Congress. She said that the wrestlers were quiet for years despite facing harassment because the wrestling fraternity was not united earlier.

In a video posted on Twitter, Sakshi Malik and her husband addressed the allegations made against the wrestlers and spoke about their “real truth” about the wrestlers’ protest against the Wrestling Federation of India's outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Wrestlers accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment

The country's top wrestlers including Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and intimidation. Leaders from different political parties, including Congress' Priyanka Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik visited the protest site, extending their support to the wrestlers before they were removed from Jantar Mantar on May 28.

Kadian said a false narrative was being created around their protest and they wanted to clear the air. Kadian, sitting beside Malik, said rumours were being spread about their protest.

‘Protest not politically-motivated’

"Let me make it clear that our protest is not politically-motivated. We came (to Jantar Mantar) in January, and permission was taken by two BJP leaders seeking police permission," Kadian said and asked Malik to show the letter, seeking permission for the protest.

It was written by former wrestlers Babita Phogat and Teerath Rana, who are both associated with the BJP. "This (protest) is not Congress supported. More than 90 per cent people (in wrestling fraternity) knew that for the last 10-12 years, it (harassment and intimidation) has been going on. A few people wanted to raise their voices but the wrestling fraternity was not united," he said.

‘Fight is against WFI chief’

Kadian, who competes in the heavy-weight category, reiterated that their fight is against the WFI chief and not against the government. Malik said they were silent for years because wrestlers were not united. “Many individuals within the wrestling community wanted to raise their voices against the problems but lacked unity and feared negative consequences for their careers,” he further said. “Our fight is not against the government but specifically against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of multiple sexual misconduct incidents with seven wrestlers,” he added.

‘Minor family was intimidated’

"You have seen that the minor has retracted her statement. Her family was intimidated. These wrestlers come from poor families. It's not easy to muster the courage to take on a powerful man," the Rio Games bronze medallist said. Kadian said the police brutality they faced on May 28 broke them. The police had detained them and pushed them into buses, an action that faced criticism from all quarters.

The wrestlers were booked for violating law and order as they marched towards the new parliament building without permission. "Let me make it clear that the call for 'Mahila Samman Mahapanchayat' was made by the Khap leaders and we followed their order and faced police brutality. That broke us.

‘Can't explain in words what we went through’

"We won so many medals for our country and our dignity was being trampled. I can't explain in words what we went through. We then decided to immerse medals in (Haridwar) but one man from the tantra (system) grabbed Bajrang's arm and took him to a corner and made him speak with many (influential) people.

"If we had done that (immersed medals), there could have been violence. So, better sense prevailed. We gave the medals to coaches and parents. "We were not in a mental state to understand if there's a conspiracy. We had gone their under stress. We have just wrestled our whole life, did not know how to handle (the situation).

"After that incident, we did not know who was on our side, who was part of the system. We met a lot of people but did not know whom to trust. We were advised to meet the Home Minister, we were told that we will get solution from there, so we put across our view point."

‘If we have done something wrong, we apologise’

He also appealed to the Khaps, who they believe got angry with them, to not believe in rumours. "If we have done something wrong, we apologise," he said and thanked everyone, who came out to support them. Towards the end of the 11-minute-long video, Kadian said, "The system takes advantage when 'we are not united'. If you are facing any sort of injustice, do raise your voice and stay united."

The police have filed a charge-sheet against Singh, charging him under stalking and sexual harassment offences.

(With PTI inputs)

