SP leader Azam Khan claims threat in jail, says 'difficult to say what my journey is' | Watch

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan interacted with the media on Sunday night, and claimed that he was getting threatened in jail by an inspector. He said it is difficult to say what his journey is.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "When an Inspector can threaten in the jail, 'go underground, you have several cases against you, you can get encountered,' then it is difficult to say what my journey is, in the face of such dangers."

Asked if he would end his continuing resentment, Khan told reporters, “I am getting this information about the resentment only from you. I don't understand any reason." He said there should be some "basis" for resentment.

"I am a man without any base, so where will the basis for resentment come from? I am a poor person now and live in a bylane. I am a poor person who lives in such a congested lane that not even a single four-wheeler could enter it," he added.

Khan, who held immense sway in the party during the SP rule, was released from the Sitapur jail on Friday after spending 27 months in judicial custody in dozens of cases.

Khan who skipped the Samajwadi Party's legislators' meet on Sunday, a day ahead of the beginning of the maiden session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly, also said, "The Vidhan Sabha is not a new place for me. I will be entering it for the 10th time."

Apparently referring to Jauhar University, founded during the Akhilesh Yadav government with he himself playing a major role in its establishment, Khan said, "If this university is demolished or bulldozer is moved over it, its razed remains will narrate the history more than the standing building."

