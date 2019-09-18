Image Source : PTI Azad, Patel, Karti meet Chidambaram in Tihar

Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel went to meet former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail here for his involvement in the INX Media case, sources said.

"Three people had come to meet (P. Chidambaram). It was part of a regular meeting," Tihar Jail Director General Sandeep Goyal told IANS. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram was also among the visitors.

The meeting lasted for about half an hour.

P. Chidambaram will be produced before the court by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for next hearing on September 19.

