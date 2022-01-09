Aumkareshwar Thakur, creator of 'Sulli Deals' app arrested from Indore

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Creator of 'Sulli Deals' app arrested from Indore in Madhya Pradesh

A man believed to be the creator of the "Sulli Deals" app was arrested by the Delhi Police in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, officials said on Sunday. The accused was identified as 26-year-old Aumkareshwar Thakur did his BCA from IPS Academy in Indore and is a resident of Newyork City Township, officials said. Commenting on the arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO) KPS Malhotra said during preliminary interrogation, the accused admitted that he was a member of a group on Twitter and the idea to defame and troll Muslim women was shared there.

"He had developed the code on GitHub. The access of GitHub was with all the members of the group. He had shared the app on his Twitter account. The photos of the Muslim women were uploaded by the group members," the officer said.

Delhi cops haven't shared info about Aumkareshwar Thakur's arrest: Indore police

The Indore police on Sunday said their Delhi counterparts have not shared any information with them about the arrest made in connection with the "Sulli Deals" app.

“We have come to know only from the media about the arrest of Thakur from Indore by Delhi Police. The Delhi Police have not shared any official information with us in this regard so far," Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said.

Mishra also said that the Indore police will consider starting an investigation into the matter after the Delhi Police share with them the official details of the case.

The background

Hundreds of Muslim women were allegedly listed for 'auction' on the mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. The photos of the Muslim women were uploaded by the group members, an official said.

According to police, Niraj Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind and creator of the 'Bulli Bai' application, had disclosed during interrogation that he was in touch with the person behind the Twitter handle, the alleged creator of the 'Sulli Deals' app that was hosted on GitHub in July last year.

