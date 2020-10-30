'Attack on Hindutva': Shiv Sena trains guns on BJP over Munger firing incident

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Shiv Sena trains guns on BJP over Munger firing incident

The Shiv Sena on Friday trained guns on the Bharatiya Janata Party over the Munger firing incident that left one youth dead. Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut termed the incident an attack on Hindutva to question the silence of the BJP and Bihar's Governor Phagu Chauhan.

He said that if the incident had taken place in a non-BJP ruled state, the saffron party would have demanded resignations and imposition of the President's rule.

"Munger firing incident is an attack on Hindutva. If such an incident were to happen in Maharashtra, West Bengal or Rajasthan, Governors and BJP leaders would have demanded President's rule," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

"So, why Bihar Governor and BJP leaders not raising questions?" he asked.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has also stepped up its attack on the Nitish Kumar government over the Munger firing incident. Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh has demanded the dismissal of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi to ensure the truth comes out and there is no cover-up.

"There should be no cover-up over the incident. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi should resign immediately or should be dismissed as such an incident has never happened in the state," Gourav said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Election Commission removed the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police of Munger over the violence during a Durga Puja. Also, a group of protesters went on the rampage in the town, setting some police stations and outposts on fire and ransacking the SP and the SDO offices.

Besides, the poll panel has ordered an inquiry into the firing and stone-pelting during the immersion of an idol of goddess Durga late Monday night in which one person had died and several others were injured. The ECI has asked Magadh Divisional Commissioner Asangba Chuba Ao to complete the probe within a week.

Munger District Magistrate Rajesh Meena (2012-batch IAS officer) has been transferred to the General Administration Department (GAD), while SP Lipi Sigh (2016-batch IPS officer) has been moved to the state police headquarters, the Home Department said.

Meanwhile, 2010-batch IAS officer Rachna Patil has been named the new District Magistrate and 2009-batch IPS officer Manavjit Singh Dhillon as a new SP.

