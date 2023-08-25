Assam to have 4 new districts, 81 sub-districts, announces CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after 100th Cabinet meeting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that four new districts and 81-sub districts will be created in the state to improve administrative efficiency. The chief minister announced this decision after chairing the 100th cabinet meeting.

The four new districts which will be created in the state are -- Hojai, Biswanath, Tamulpur and Bajali -- Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced in a press conference.

"We have reconstituted the four new districts, and it is co-terminus with assembly constituencies declared by the Election Commission under delimitation,” he said.

There will now be a total of 35 districts in Assam after creation of the new ones.

