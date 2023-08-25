Punjab Governor warns CM Bhagwant Mann of President's rule, asks him to reply to his letters

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann with Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday warned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann that he could recommend President’s rule in the state and also initiate criminal proceedings if his letters are not answered. In a letter to the Chief Minister, Governor Purohit said, "He is pained to point out that there is reason to believe that there is failure of the constitutional machinery in the state."

'Failure of constitutional mechanism'

The Governor said he was upset over not getting any reply from him on his previous letters, and warned him that he could send a report to the President on the failure of the constitutional mechanism. "Before I am going to take the final decision regarding sending a report to the President of India under Article 356 about the failure of the constitutional mechanism and take a decision about initiating criminal proceedings under section 124 of the IPC, I ask you to send me the requisite information sought for under my letters referred to above, as also in the matter of the steps taken by you concerning the problem of drugs in the State, failing which I would have no choice but to take action according to law and the Constitution,” the governor wrote.

“Bound as I am by the duty placed on the Governor under the Constitution to see that the administration is carried on a level which would be regarded as good, efficient, impartial and honest, and that the proposals enunciated by the government are not contrary to the law of the land, I, therefore, advise you, warn you and ask you to respond to my letters and give me the information sought,” the Governor added.

A state is brought under direct rule of the Centre with the invocation of Article 356, usually after a report is sent by the Governor. The IPC section relates to assaulting or wrongfully restraining the President or a governor from exercising their lawful powers.

Mann not replied to Governor's letter

Mentioning his August 1 communication, Purohit in a letter to the Chief Minister said, Mann had still not given the information sought by him. “It appears that you are deliberately refusing to give the information asked by me,” he said. Purohit, who had earlier written many letters to Mann seeking information on the foreign training seminar for 36 school principals, among other issues, alleged the chief minister had not replied to them.

The Governor further claimed he had received reports from various agencies regarding the rampant availability and abuse of drugs in Punjab and also sought a report in this regard. “It is common knowledge that they are available in chemist shops, a new trend is observed that they are being sold in the government-controlled liquor vends,” wrote Purohit citing a recent action by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Chandigarh Police which sealed 66 liquor vends in Ludhiana for selling drugs.

“Recent report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee that one in five are exposed or addicted to drugs in Punjab. These facts point out to the breaking down of the law and order system in Punjab so much so that now villagers have started protest on the streets in large numbers and decided to setup their own village defence committees to protect themselves from drugs. Please send a report concerning the action taken by you in the matter of these drugs to my office immediately," he added.

AAP on Governor's warning

On Punjab Governor's letter to CM Mann, AAP leader Malvinder Singh Kang said thet the BJP's agenda has come on the lips of the Governor. "Governor should maintain a decorum. India's Constitution empowers elected people...Such threatening & warning by the Governor, threat to impose President's Rule - BJP's agenda has come on the lips of the Governor. I would like to tell the Governor that if they want to impose the President's Rule, they should do that in Manipur, in Haryana. Punjab Government is working within the constitutional framework," he said.

He further said that the Governor has just one agenda - taking forward BJP's agenda of disturbing the non-BJP State Governments. "Governor is working like BJP spokesperson. This is against the democratic and constitutional principles of the country," he added.

