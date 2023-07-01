Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam: 'Will stage mega Bihu performance in national capital,' says CM Himanta

The Assam government is considering holding a recital of the dance form in the national capital on an even larger scale in light of the successful mega Bihu performance earlier this year, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's statement on Saturday.

He also hoped that the state government's efforts to promote Bihu would soon make it a popular dance form across the nation.

Sarma was delivering his remarks at an event to present citations and cash rewards to participants from the Dibrugarh district in the mega Bihu performance.

In honor of the over 11,000 dancers and drummers who participated in the Bihu performance on April 13 at the Sarusajai sports complex in Guwahati, celebrations were held across the state over the course of two days. Various ministers attended these events, which were held across the state on Friday.

The largest "dhol" (traditional percussion instruction) recital in a single venue and the largest Bihu dance performance in a single venue were the two Guinness World Records set by the Bihu recital.

Sarma said during the event that this mega performance, which was covered by national and international media, was a tribute to Bihu and the performers who elevated folk dance to new heights.

He stated that the event elevated Assamese culture, costume, and expertise to a global level.

Sarma expressed the hope that the master trainers will be given the opportunity to teach Bihu to people from other parts of the country as a result of the global promotion of the practice.

Additionally, he stated that the government would stage a performance of Bihu in New Delhi with approximately 25,000 "Bihua" and "Bihuwati" (drummers and dancers), but he did not specify a date.

