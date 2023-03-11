Assam government sets up first-ever trans tea stall at Guwahati railway station

Follow us on Image Source : NORTHERN FRONTIER RAILWAY Assam government sets up first-ever trans tea stall at railway station

Assam: The Assam government has taken a significant step towards the empowerment of the transgender community in India by setting up a first-of-its-kind trans tea stall at a railway station. The stall, which is fully operated and managed by members of the transgender community, was inaugurated by the North East Frontier Railway (NEFR) General Manager Anshul Gupta at Guwahati railway station's platform number one on Friday.

The initiative is a collaboration between the NEFR and the All Assam Transgender Association. According to NEFR spokesperson Sabyasachi De, the organization plans to set up more such tea stalls at other railway stations in the region.

While speaking to reporters, Gupta said that this was the first initiative of its kind by any government organization in the country. Associate Vice Chairman of the Assam Transgender Welfare Board, Swati Bidhan Baruah, expressed hope that the project would provide opportunities for more transgender individuals to be rehabilitated through different government programs.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first time Assam has set up a transgender-run tea stall. Last year, the state government launched a similar initiative at the Kamrup deputy commissioner's office in Amingaon, Guwahati. The aim was to remove the stigma around the community and empower them. The Supreme Court had recognized the transgender community as the third gender in a historic judgment on April 15, 2015.

The central government also approved a comprehensive scheme called "Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise," which includes a sub-scheme for the rehabilitation and welfare of transgender people. The Assam government's latest initiative is seen as a positive step towards the inclusivity and empowerment of the transgender community.

FAQs:

Q1: What is the significance of the Assam government's trans tea stall initiative?

The Assam government's trans tea stall initiative is considered a significant step towards the empowerment and rehabilitation of the transgender community in India.

Q2: When did India recognise the transgender community as the third gender?

The Supreme Court had recognized the transgender community as the third gender in a historic judgment on April 15, 2015.

