Assam: Four, including two children killed by wild elephants in Karbi Anglong

In a shocking incident, four persons including a woman and two children were trampled to death by two wild elephants in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday, a district official said.

The incident happened when two adults, accompanied by the children, were returning from an agricultural field after work.

They were attacked by the elephants at Laloobasti in Bokajan area of the district, the official added.

The dead have been identified as 28-year-old Ribika Kerketta, 50-year-old Kania Tiria, four-year-old Jesia Kerketta and two-year-old Augustin Karmakar.

Senior police and forest officials rushed to the spot while the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

(With PTI inputs)

