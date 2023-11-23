Rahul Gandhi gets Election Commission's notice over objectionable remarks on PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a public meeting.

The Election Commission (EC) has taken decisive action by issuing a show-cause notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday for his recent remarks targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The notice specifically addresses Gandhi's use of terms like 'panauti' (bad omen), 'pickpocket,' and comments related to loan waivers during his speeches. The EC has directed Gandhi to provide a response by Saturday evening. This development comes in response to a complaint lodged by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with the Election Commission, expressing concerns over the language used by the former Congress president. The BJP argued that such language was "unbecoming" of a senior political leader.

Meanwhile, in response to the Election Commission's notice to Rahul Gandhi over his remarks targeting PM Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has affirmed the party's readiness to address any formal communication.

Kharge stated, "We will face any notice that comes to us," indicating the Congress party's commitment to cooperating with the Election Commission's inquiry into the comments made by the former party president.

In the notice, the Election Commission reminded Gandhi about the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, emphasising that political leaders are prohibited from making unverified allegations against their rivals. The EC's intervention underscores its commitment to maintaining decorum in political discourse and ensuring that leaders adhere to ethical standards, especially during election campaigns.

Rahul Gandhi's use of terms like 'panauti' and 'pickpocket' took place during recent rallies in poll-bound Rajasthan, adding a contentious layer to the political atmosphere in the state.

The show-cause notice provides Gandhi with an opportunity to explain the intent and context of his statements before the Election Commission. The response, due by Saturday evening, is expected to shed light on whether Gandhi's remarks were made with a specific purpose or if they were part of a larger political rhetoric.

The EC's intervention aims to uphold the principles of a healthy democratic process, emphasising the importance of respectful and informed discussions on the political stage.

As the political landscape in Rajasthan heats up in the lead-up to the elections, the Election Commission's notice to Rahul Gandhi adds another layer of scrutiny to the language used by key political figures, setting a precedent for the conduct expected during the campaigning period.

