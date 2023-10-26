EC issues show-cause notice to Assam CM Sarma for THIS remarks during Chhattisgarh election campaign

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remarks targeting Chhattisgarh minister Mohammad Akbar during the Assembly poll campaign last week. Sarma has been asked by the commission to respond to the notice by 5 pm on October 30.

The Poll panel action came a day after Congress filed a complaint with it against Sarma. The Congress party also lodged a complaint against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Congress lodged complaint related to poll code violations

Earlier on Wednesday (October 25), a delegation of Congress leaders met the chief election commissioner and other election commissioners, and presented to them eight different memorandums of poll code violations in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

The delegation comprised AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, party leader Salman Khurshid, AICC state in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy, former TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and CLP leader (Telangana assembly) Bhatti Vikramarka.

Accusation against Sarma

The Congress' complaint against Assam Chief Minister Sarma pertained to a speech he delivered in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha on October 18 while campaigning against Congress candidate Mohd Akbar. In his speech, the Congress alleged, Sarma said, "If one Akbar comes to some place, he calls 100 Akbars. So, send him off as soon as possible, otherwise the land of Mata Kaushalya will get defiled."

The complaint stated that Sarma subsequently levelled allegations against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, saying, "Today, the tribals of Chhattisgarh, who are dear to us, are being encouraged to convert their religion on a daily basis. And when someone raises their voice against it, Bhupesh Baghel ji says 'We are secular'. Is beating up Hindus your secularism? This country is a country of Hindus and will belong to Hindus. Do not teach us secularism, we do not need to learn secularism from you."

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls

It should be noted here that the upcoming Assembly election in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, 2023. The remaining 70 seats in the state will go to polls on November 17. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.

(With inputs from PTI)

