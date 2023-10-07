Asian Games 2023: PM Modi hails 'momentous achievement' as India win 'historic' 100 medals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/AP PM Modi also announced that he will host the country's contingent on October 10.

Asian Games 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the "momentous achievement" of India winning 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Games. India reached the unprecedented milestone of 100 medals after it claimed gold in women's kabaddi. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), PM Modi said that every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. The Prime Minister also announced that he will host the country's contingent on October 10.

PM Modi hails the "momentous achievement"

"Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. I look forward to hosting our Asian Games contingent on the 10th and interacting with our athletes," he posted on X. The people of India are thrilled that it has reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals, he said.

"A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games! I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India," he added.

Country's 100th medal

In a historic turn for India, the Indian contingent claimed gold after outsmarting Chinese Taipei in the women's kabaddi final. It was a very difficult outing for the Indian women as Chinese Taipei pushed them to the limit in the final, missing out on the top prize by just a solitary point.

The Indian team showed nerves of steel in the last two raids to seal the contest in its favour. India had a five-point lead going into halftime, courtesy of a super raid from Pooja, who was one of the stars of the intense title showdown that also saw the team's coach being cautioned with a green card.

(with inputs from PTI)

