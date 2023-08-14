Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence allegedly attacked, glass found broken, police probe on

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The police initiated a probe into the matter

The glass of the official bungalow of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi was found broken on Sunday evening, said officials.

Around 5 pm on Sunday evening, the caretaker present at Owaisi's government bungalow complained that someone had broken the glass of bungalow. After this, the police reached the spot and started the investigation.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

According to the police complaint, someone broke the glass of the gate of Asaduddin Owaisi's house at 34 Ashoka Road at around 5 pm on Sunday. After the call received by PCR, DCP, ACP and SHO reached the spot.

Rohit, the servant of Owaisi's bungalow told said when the dog started barking from inside, he went outside and spotted broken glass at the gate.

"On seeing, I found that the glass of the window was broken. After this, I searched a lot around but could not see anyone," he added.

Earlier on February 19, Owaisi's house in Delhi was attacked. According to the police, unidentified miscreants arrived at his Delhi residence and pelted stones, damaging windows. Owaisi approached the police and lodged a complaint after the incident. In his complaint, Owaisi alleged that stones were pelted at his Delhi residence by some unknown miscreants.

It was the fifth attack on Owaisi's residence since 2014.

Also read- Punjab: Pakistani intruder shot dead along International Border in Pathankot

Latest India News