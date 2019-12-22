Owaisi appeals to fly tricolour to show protest against CAA, NRC

While addressing a huge public meeting at Darussalam in Hyderabad, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to people to hoist tricolour atop their houses to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The meeting organised at the headquarters of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), also had students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Ladeeda Farzana and Aysha Renna, who became the face of Jamia protest after their video went viral.

Owaisi told the meeting, "Hoist a national flag on your houses from tomorrow. All those who do this will be seen as the opponents of the black legislation."

The meeting, organized by United Muslim Action Committee, began with the national anthem and concluded with Owasi's speech after midnight.

"Why should I stand in queue and tell that I am an Indian? I have been born in this land. I am a citizen (of India). All 100 crore Indians have to stand in a queue (to submit proof of citizenship). This is not just the issue of Muslims but an issue concerning all Indians. I am telling 'Modi-bhakts' also. You also have to stand in queue and bring documents," the Hyderabad MP said late Saturday night.

#WATCH: People gather at AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's rally at Darussalam in Hyderabad, read Preamble of the Constitution. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/sZdyT4Mw5A — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2019

Thousands of people, including many carrying national flag, attended the meeting, which continued till the early hours of Sunday. Owaisi also appealed to participants carrying the national flag to take them back to their homes and ensure that there is no disrespect to the tricolor.

He reading out the Preamble of the Constitution first in Urdu, then in English and made the participants repeat it. He also asked them to not resort to any kind of violence.

A number of speakers, including JMI students Aysha Renna, Labeeda Farzana, and Aman Wadud, a human rights lawyer from Assam, spoke at the meeting.

Owaisi at the public meet thanked Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and his government for opposing CAB in parliament and urged him to stay the implementation of the National Population Register (NPR) on the lines of Kerala government. The NRC is being implemented through the NPR, he claimed.

Besides, he asked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to reconsider his support to the NDA government on CAA.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)

