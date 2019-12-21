Face of Jamia's anti-CAA protests, Ladeeda-Aysha to share dais with Owaisi in Hyderabad

Ladeeda-Aysha to share dais with Owaisi in Hyderabad

Ladeeda Sakhaloon Farzana and Aysha Renna, became the face of anti-CAA protests on December 15 in Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi, are going extra miles to fight against the Citizenship Act. The Kerala-based girls are set to share the dais with AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and other Muslim leaders at a public meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday. The protest meeting has been organised by United Muslim Action Committee.

After Ladeeda and Aysha got viral with a protest video of Jamia, UMAC decided to invite the students to address the gathering.

The 22-year-old girls Ayesha Renna is a history student, while Ladeeda Sakhaloon is pursuing BA Arabic degree in JMI University.

During the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Jamia on Sunday, the two girl students stood in front of baton-wielding policemen to save a male friend named Shaheen. The pictures of the Hijab-clad girls went viral on social media.

Saturday's meeting, scheduled to be held at Darussalam, the headquarters of Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), will be addressed by religious scholars and leaders of various Muslim groups, including Jamaat-e-Islami.

The organisers have also invited Aman Wadud, a human rights lawyer from Assam, to address the meeting.

(With inputs from IANS)

