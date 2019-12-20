Jamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar urges students to stay away from rumours

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Jamia VC urges students to stay away from rumours

Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia on Friday requested its students to stay united and not fall prey to any rumours and media distortions. In her letter to the students, vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar assured the students that the university is looking into their demands. Even as she stressed upon the need for protests to be peaceful, she termed the police entry into the university campus as unauthorised and unfortunate.

"Complaints have been lodged in this regard with the police and the ministry. Rest assured that justice will be provided." the VC's note read.

Jamia Millia Islamia has been in the news since last week for the students' protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Subsequently, on Sunday, police had intruded into the campus and allegedly assaulted students after protests which had turned violent.

The university's students have been at the forefront of the protest against the amended citizenship law.

Akhtar had called the police's entry in the campus on December 15 "condemnable" and had called for a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Also Read | Jamia Millia Islamia university's website hacked amid anti-CAA stir

Also Read | 450 tear gas shells fired: Indira Jaising to Delhi HC in Jamia hearing