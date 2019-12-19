BREAKING: Jamia Millia Islamia university's website hacked

The official website of Jamia Millia Islamia University has been hacked. The message appearing on the varsity's website reads: "Hacked by Dark Knight to support jamia students.. Jai Hind!"

The message demanded rollback of the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens, free unlawfully detained students and ​launch probe into police brutality.

The situation has been escalating in the national capital ever since protests erupted at the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday. The agitators set ablaze vehicles, following which the police entered the varsity and fired tear gas shells. Since then, students have been agitating over the police action in the varsity.

More details to follow.