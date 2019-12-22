PM Modi to hold mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today amid CAA protests

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi will address a poll rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday (today) at around 11:30 am. The prime minister's rally in the national capital has come at a time when massive protests are taking place in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC.

It will also be a challenge for the Delhi Police to monitor security arrangements as PM's rally comes just a week after Friday's protests at Jamia Masjid and Daryaganj where more than 40 people were detained including chief of Bhim Army Chandrashekhar Azad who upped the ante against the Centre.

According to a top intelligence department source, over one lakh people are expected to attend PM Modi's rally.

Though the Special Protection Group (SPG), responsible for the Prime Minister's security, has sanitised the area, the Delhi Police, the agency responsible for law and order, will have to be on its toes.

Keeping this in mind, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik held several meetings on Saturday to review the security situation ahead of the rally.

Ahead of PM's rally, senior BJP leader Vijay Goel in a statement said that the event is being organised to thank PM Modi for giving ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of 1731 unauthorised colonies.

PM Modi's address in the national capital will also be seen as the commencement of BJP's election campaign in Delhi where assembly elections are due to be held soon.

ALSO READ: US Congressman praises Modi govt for ending discrimination in Kashmir

ALSO READ: Pakistan terror groups can target Modi at Ramlila on Dec 22: Intel report