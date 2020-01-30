Image Source : AAP TWITTER 'Put my life for the country': Kejriwal on 'terrorist' jibe against him by BJP MP

Hitting back at BJP MP Parvesh Verma for calling him a "terrorist," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday asked if a person becomes terrorist by helping poor and fighting against corruption. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said he has 'given his soul towards the development of Delhi.' The outrageous verbal assault by Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma was made at an election rally in West Delhi last week.

"I have considered every child in Delhi like my own and arranged quality education for them, does that make me a terrorist? I made arrangements for medicine and tests for people, does a terrorist do this?" he told the media.

भाजपा वाले कह रहे हैं कि केजरीवाल आतंकवादी है। मैंने 5 साल आपका बेटा बन कर काम किया है। ये निर्णय मैं आप पर छोड़ता हूँ कि मैं आपका बेटा हूँ या आतंकवादी। pic.twitter.com/FzcgOOGmyy — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 30, 2020

He further added, "I'm a diabetic, I take insulin 4 times a day, if a person with diabetes is on insulin and doesn't eat anything for 3-4 hrs, they collapse and die. In such a situation, I have done hunger strike against corruption twice, once for 15 days and then 10 days....Every doctor said Kejriwal won't live more than 24 hours, I put my life on line for the country. In the last 5 years they have left no stone unturned in harassing me, raided my home, my office, registered cases against me, how can I be a terrorist?"

Meanwhile, The Aam Admi Party has approach the Election Commission to file a complaint against the BJP for calling Delhi chief minister a terrorist.