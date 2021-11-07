"I visit temples as I'm Hindu, what is the objection?": Kejriwal on 'soft hindutva' allegation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Delhi chief minister, during his visit, met members of the Bhandari community, and also inducted labor unionist and mining stir leader Puti Gaonkar into the party.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday slammed Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the latter's allegation saying that the Delhi CM was copying their coastal state's schemes like sponsoring pilgrimages. "He (Sawant) is copying us," Kejriwal said during his two-day visit to Panaji.

"I want to say Pramod Sawant is copying us. When I said we will give electricity-free, he gave water-free. When I said we will provide employment allowance, he announced about 10,000 jobs, and when I spoke about pilgrimages, he announced his scheme,” Kejriwal said.

Responding to a query on whether he was indulging in "soft Hindutva" by visiting temples, the Aam Aadmi Party national convener said he visits temples because he is a Hindu and no one should have objections to it.

“Do you go to the temple? I also go to the temple. There is nothing wrong with going to the temple. You feel peaceful when you visit it. What is their (those alleging soft Hindutva) objection? Why there should be any objection?. I am going to a temple because I am a Hindu. My wife visits the Gaurishankar temple,” Kejriwal said.

The Delhi chief minister, during his visit, met members of the Bhandari community, and also inducted labor unionist and mining stir leader Puti Gaonkar into the party.

