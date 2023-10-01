Arunachal Pradesh: Kiren Rijiju, CM Khandu flag off India's first high altitude marathon in Tawang

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Kiren Rijiju, CM Khandu flag off India's first high altitude marathon in Tawang

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday flagged off India's first high altitude marathon in Tawang's High Altitude Stadium.

The marathon has been organised by the state government with assistance from the Indian Army. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, "For the first time the State Govt along with Indian Army is organising a High Altitude Marathon here."

He further said, "Around 2,500 runners have officially participated. Female participants from across the country have come here. My best wishes to all the participants in the Tawang Marathon."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "The Indian Army and the Arunachal Govt have collaborated very well. I am delighted to see so many participants coming to Tawang to participate in the Tawang Marathon."

Khandu said, "I feel very proud. Army has extended big support in organising this Tawang Marathon. Big companies want to sponsor the marathon now."

"I am happy and excited to see such a huge marathon being organised at Tawang. Everybody should participate in these kinds of marathon events," said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

In August this year, China released a 'standard map' claiming Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as part of its territory.

The villagers of Sengnup, Kharseneng, and Grengkhar villages under the Tawang sector said that they are living in a peaceful environment and they feel secure because of the Indian army and the current government.

ALSO READ | Government extends AFSPA in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland for another six months from Oct 1

ASLO READ | Chinese envoy calls for bolstering bilateral ties with India after visa denial to Arunachal athletes

Latest India News