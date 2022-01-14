Here's why everyone is talking about Indian Army's new uniform | 10 interesting facts

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Why everyone is talking about Indian army's uniform

The Indian Army will have a new combat uniform for its personnel aimed to provide more comfort and sustainability. The new combat dress is likely to be unveiled tomorrow on the occasion of Army Day (January 15) during the parade.

Here's everything you need to know

The new uniform has been developed in association with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). The decision to bring out the new combat dress for the force was taken at the Army Commanders' Conference last year The new uniform will be of digital pattern like the troopers of the US Army use The soldiers will not have to tuck in the dress. In the new uniform, the belt will be under the dress. The new camouflage dress would include a mix of colours including earthen and olive. A senior Indian Army official, the camouflage of the changed uniform is better than its previous one. For the first time in its history, the Army Day parade will witness uniforms and weapons of different era, dating back to even pre-Independence times. The changes have been introduced to the uniform to make it more comfortable for women as well. ​The troops will also march sporting the new uniform during the Republic Day parade.

Also Read | Army Day: Who was KM Cariappa - the First Indian to be appointed as Commander-in-Chief of India Army

Also Read | Army Day 2021: Why January 15 is celebrated as Army Day in India? Significance and history

Latest India News