Rajnath Singh asks Army to maintain strong vigil along LAC as situation remains 'tense'

Army Commanders' Conference: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday while addressing the Army Commanders' Conference asked the Army to maintain a strong vigil along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. His statement came in view of the "tense" situation in the northern sector along the international border as China has deployed of PLA troops.

Tense situation along LAC

Singh during the event urged the Army to take note of geopolitics changes around the world and mould their planning and strategies accordingly. "The situation is tense due to the deployment of PLA troops in the northern sector. Our armed forces, especially the Indian Army, will have to continuously keep their vigilance in order to maintain the security of the LAC," he said, according to the sources.

This statement of Singh in the backdrop of the three-year border row in eastern Ladakh. He further assured that the Centre is focused towards the security of the country and it is the "topmost priority". "I assure all of you that it is the whole endeavour of the government to provide the best weapons and facilities to each and every soldier posted on the border," he said at the conference in Delhi.

Singh on Jammu and Kashmir

The five-day Army Commanders' Conference began on Monday. It is deliberating on India's national security challenges along the borders with China and Pakistan and ways to boost the combat capability of the force. Further, the Defence Minister stressed the peace and stability that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing. He further said that the Union Territory has seen a significant decline in the number of terrorist activities.

"In the North-Eastern states too, there has been a lot of improvement in the internal security scenario following operations carried out by the Indian Army," Singh said. "Nevertheless, we have to be vigilant against anti-national organisations that challenge the government's efforts for peace," he added.

The Army Commanders' Conference is an apex-level biannual event that is held in April and October every year. The conference is an institutional platform for conceptual-level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

