Holi 2023: US Commerce Secretary Raimondo attends celebrations at Rajnath Singh's residence

Holi 2023 celebrations: US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Wednesday attended Holi celebrations at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's official residence here.
Raimondo is currently on a visit to India. She was accorded a warm welcome by Singh at his residence.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also joined the Holi celebrations at the Defence Minister's residence.
ALSO READ | European Space Agency shares stunning cosmic colours on Holi. See post
ALSO READ | Holi 2023: PM Modi greets people as color festival celebrated with enthusiasm across country