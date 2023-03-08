Wednesday, March 08, 2023
     
  Holi 2023: US Commerce Secretary Raimondo attends celebrations at Rajnath Singh's residence

Holi 2023: US Commerce Secretary Raimondo attends celebrations at Rajnath Singh's residence

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo is currently on a visit to India.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, EAM Jaishankar, Union
Image Source : @ANI Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, EAM Jaishankar, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Commerce Secretary Raimondo attends Holi party.

Holi 2023 celebrations: US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Wednesday attended Holi celebrations at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's official residence here.

Raimondo is currently on a visit to India. She was accorded a warm welcome by Singh at his residence.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also joined the Holi celebrations at the Defence Minister's residence.

