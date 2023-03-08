Watch: Indian Army pays tribute female soldiers on Women’s Day, Rajnath Singh reacts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ADGPI Indian Army pays tribute female soldiers

Trending News: International Women's Day is an annual event that takes place on March 8th to commemorate the countless achievements and contributions of women all over the world. On this day, individuals and organizations take to social media to share a variety of posts, ranging from congratulatory messages to profiles of women they admire. The Indian Army recently shared a tweet highlighting the achievements of its female personnel, which has garnered praise from many, including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

The tweet included a video and three hashtags: #InternationalWomensDay, #NariShakti, and #IndianArmy. The video showcases the accomplishments of women in the armed forces, including their deployment in challenging areas like Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world. Since being posted, the video has amassed nearly 20k views and over 1,300 likes.

The response to Indian Army’s tribute to its female soldiers has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the Indian Army's efforts to promote gender equality and celebrate women's accomplishments. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh reposted the tweet and commended the Indian women in the armed forces for breaking barriers in almost every field. He wrote, “From being operationally deployed in Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world, to being posted on warships, Indian women are breaking barriers in almost every field in the Armed Forces. #NariShaktiForNewIndia.”

Watch the viral video posted by Indian Army on Women’s Day here:

Others on Twitter have celebrated the spirit of women, shared inspirational quotes, and expressed their pride in being a woman. “The armed forces have always inspired me to be the best me .. #narishakti,” a user commented. “I am a woman phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, that’s me,” another added. “Celebrate the woman in you. You are complete in yourself. Happy Women's day!” a third wrote.

