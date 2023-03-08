International Women's Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates women supporting each other

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE/INDIA TV Women's Day Google Doodle

Trending News: March 8th marks International Women's Day, a day to celebrate the cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements of women while highlighting the need for gender equality, equal pay, and an end to discrimination against women. Women's History Month is also celebrated throughout March, providing an opportunity to acknowledge the role of women in shaping history and society. This year, International Women's Day 2023 coincides with Holi, the festival of colours, and Google is marking the occasion with a special Doodle.

The Doodle celebrates the many ways in which women support each other, featuring vignettes within each Google letter. These vignettes depict women delivering speeches, caring for their children, marching for change, and working as doctors. Clicking on the Doodle causes purple confetti to fall on the screen, with women raising purple flags while wearing matching wristbands. The suffragettes wore purple in 1908, making this choice of colour particularly poignant.

The theme for International Women's Day 2023 is Embrace Equity, focusing on the need for gender equity in all aspects of life. The IWD website highlights the difference between equity and equality, emphasizing the importance of recognizing that equal opportunities alone are not enough.

International Women's Day serves as a reminder of the contributions of women to society, as well as the work that still needs to be done to achieve true gender equality. The Google Doodle for this year's International Women's Day celebrates the ways in which women help and support each other, emphasizing the importance of solidarity and community in the ongoing fight for equality.

