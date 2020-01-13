Image Source : INDIA TV Arif Mohammad Khan in Aap Ki Adalat (Full Video): How veteran leader debunked myths on CAA, NRC

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan took on a volley of questions on India TV's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat' with Editor-in-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma. Khan debunked the myths surrounding the new citizenship law and NRC. The erudite leader had #CAAExplained for a layman. Clearing the air, Khan said the law had nothing to do with the Indian Muslims. This is about those who want to come to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, he said. Elaborating further, Arif Mohammad Khan said these religious minorities had to pay the price of partition. Ever since the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by the Parliament in December, there have been a number of notions being spread.

Arif Mohammed Khan quoted Mahatma Gandhi who had said after partition that if religious minorities in Pakistan wanted to come to India, it was the duty of the Indian government to provide citizenship to them. Khan asserted that CAA is a fulfillment of that very promise.

Arif Mohammad Khan in Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Full Video

